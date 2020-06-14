Betty Lou Barr Baker, 85, of Charlotte died June 11, 2020 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. A Charlotte native, Betty Lou was born on October 31, 1934, daughter of the late Harry Shields Barr Sr. and Effie Griffin Barr.
The beloved wife of Wayne Thomas Baker, Betty Lou was a graduate of Harding High School and worked for many years as a dental assistant for several Charlotte area dentists. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and a passionate lover of animals.
In addition to beloved husband Wayne, she is survived by her brother, Harry S Barr Jr. and wife Katherine, many adoring nieces and nephews and step-daughter, Carolyn Hajek and her husband Jeff of Atlanta. She was loved dearly by all who met her.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Barr and a sister, Mary Ann Poplin.
Graveside services are 11:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery,
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.