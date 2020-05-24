Betty Mae Phifer McCarroll, 94, of Charlotte, NC peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on May 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Charlotte on May 24, 1925 to the late Russell and Cora Phifer, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Andrew "Bill" Phifer, Ulyses Phifer, and Geneva Hoover.



Betty married John Arthur McCarroll on January 28, 1945. They were the proud parents of one son, Arthur Tyrone McCarroll, who preceded them in death in 2008. They were married for 65 years before John's death in 2010.



She joined Steele Creek A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age, and joined First United Presbyterian Church after marriage. She rejoined Steele Creek in 2011.



Upon graduation from Pineville-Sterling High School, she worked at the local shell plant making ammunition for World War II. She worked at Myers Park Country Club and as the catering manager for the Parthenon Restaurant. She then opened her own catering business at home in the early 1960s before moving out and launching McCarroll's Catering, a business that saw great success for many decades. At one point, she was one of the largest African-American caterers in Charlotte, handling events for organizations like Duke Power, the Charlotte Housing Authority, and the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.



Betty traveled the world with the Travelettes and the Golden Years Club. She was an active member of Alpha Pi Chi Sorority, Inc., and enjoyed playing Pokeno with her friends. Betty was a great host and had a gift for making everyone she encountered feel special and loved, and for that she will be truly missed.



Betty leaves to cherish her memory her daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn H. McCarroll of Charlotte; two grandsons, Christopher T. McCarroll (Valerie) of Charlotte and John A. McCarroll of Alpharetta, GA; one great-grandson, Kendall T. McCarroll; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Visitations will be held at Grier Funeral Home, 115 John McCarroll Ave., Charlotte, NC on May 24 from 2-4pm, and on May 25 from 5-7pm. A private funeral service will be held on May 26 at Steele Creek A.M.E Zion Church, with interment at Oaklawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ulyses Phifer Scholarship Fund of Steele Creek A.M.E. Zion Church, 1500 Shopton Road, Charlotte, NC 28217.



