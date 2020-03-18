Betty Van Marshall Ford, 88, wife of the late Robert E. Ford, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 31, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to the late Edger and Alice Marshall.
Betty attended Harding High School and was a devoted wife and mother. She was an active member of Philadelphia Presbyterian Church and the Fred Brown class.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Stokes (Larry) of Monroe; Alison Strickland (Carlos) of Stanley; Kathy Stepanian (Dan) of Stanley and Son-n-law, Tony Dyer of Charlotte. Betty considered herself blessed to be mama to nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband RE, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy, sister Bobby and brother-n-law Gene Severs.
A private graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Mint Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Charlotte
4600 Park Road, Suite 100
Charlotte, NC 28209
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 18, 2020