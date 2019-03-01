Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty McAuley. View Sign

Betty Fox Suther McAuley, 91, of Huntersville, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Olde Knox Commons.



Memorial services will be held at 2PM Monday, March 4th at Huntersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Vern Dodd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 7:00-8:30 PM at James Funeral Home.



Born on September 25, 1927 to Helen and William Suther of Concord, NC, Betty attended Woman's College of Greensboro where she completed a Business program. She worked for several years in the business office of Cannon Mills. In 1951, she married Robert W. McAuley of Huntersville, NC and became a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's construction business. She was an active member of Huntersville Presbyterian Church and Huntersville/North Mecklenburg Woman's Clubs where she was honored the 2001 Julene Barlow McPhaul Club Woman With Heart Award. Later in life, she served as a substitute librarian for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library for over 20 years. Her hobbies included playing bridge, square dancing and attending the many sporting events of her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert William McAuley. Survivors are sister, Margaret Dorton of Concord, daughter, Ann Person (John) of Raleigh, son, Robert W. McAuley, Jr. (Lin) of Huntersville, grandchildren; Scott McAuley, Mark McAuley (Emily), David McAuley all of Huntersville and Lisa Ciaccio (Steven) of Cary and great grandchildren, Kaylee and Adalyn McAuley.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Huntersville Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 313, Huntersville, NC 28070.



The family would like to express gratitude to all of the staff at Olde Knox Commons for their care and support these last several years.



