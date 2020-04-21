Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty McLeod Richardson. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty McLeod Richardson, of Charlotte, passed away on April 14, 2020. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on September 3, 1924, to Leonard Grady McLeod and Jeanette Brown McLeod. Betty lived in Fayetteville until 2012, when she moved to Charlotte to be near family.



She was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence, LeRoy, and Leonard McLeod; and is survived by her beloved sister, Edna McLeod Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Borrelli (Joe), and Dr. Robin Simmons (Steve) of Columbia, SC; and five grandchildren, Joseph Borrelli, Jr. (Lora), David Borrelli (Cammie), Daniel Borrelli ( Kristen), Sarah Simmons Hoskins (Aaron), and Elizabeth Simmons; and six great-grandchildren, Jane, Mary Margaret, Joseph III, Carter, Caroline, and Charlotte Borrelli.



Her faith in God was always strong. Living that faith, she served as an Elder, church school teacher, and president of the PWC. She was a member of McPherson Presbyterian Church until she moved to Charlotte. She then became a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She brought love and kindness into the lives of all who knew her. Betty was an example of strength and graciousness in times of adversity, and her compassion for others was endless. Her delightful sense of humor will be missed by everyone. Whether nature, poetry, art or music, she had a great appreciation for all things beautiful. "Nana Betty" will always be remembered by those whose lives she touched.



A private interment will be held at the Columbarium at Covenant Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206, or the .





