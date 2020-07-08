1/1
Betty Melton McWhorter
Betty Melton McWhorter, 83, died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Olin and Reecie Melton, Betty was a lifelong resident of Union County. It was a beautiful reunion in heaven as she reunited with her daughter, Leah Beth, and husband of 60 years, Edward Carlton McWhorter.

Funeral services will be held, with social distancing in place at 11:00AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church , 1106 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC 28112.

During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the McWhorter Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service Thursday from 10:00AM until 4:00PM to pay your respects to avoid crowds.

Betty was one of five children. She was preceded in death by two wonderful older

brothers, Bill Melton and Max Melton, Sr. and her beloved caregiver and friend, Carlton

Tyson. She is survived by her two sisters who adored her and cared for her; Carol

Tyson of Monroe, NC and Pat Jones of Sunset Beach, NC. Betty's "adopted

grandchildren," Leah and Logan Boggs and Brody and Cole Tyson, lovingly gave her

the nickname, "BB." BB adored and loved all of her many nieces and nephews who she

was very close to.

After graduating from Prospect High School and Kings Business College, Betty became

a librarian for Prospect Elementary School. Of course, she was known by all as the

owner of the beautiful home decor and gift shop, The Candlewick. For 45 years, BB

was known for her impeccable taste in merchandise but mostly for her friendly, honest

and personal service she gave to her customers. No one that knew BB did not love her.

She drew people to her and was a woman of extreme faith. After losing a child and her

husband and winning a battle with cancer, she never complained or questioned God or

His plan.

Betty and Carlton were lifelong members of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. Betty was

active in her Sunday School class, Women's Ministry and a beloved youth Sunday

School teacher. A void will be left here on earth in her absence.

In lieu of flowers, her family has asked that memorials be sent to:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Leah Beth McWhorter

501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Union County

700 West Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, NC 28110.

Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com

Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory is caring for the McWhorter Family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
