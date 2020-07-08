Betty Melton McWhorter, 83, died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Olin and Reecie Melton, Betty was a lifelong resident of Union County. It was a beautiful reunion in heaven as she reunited with her daughter, Leah Beth, and husband of 60 years, Edward Carlton McWhorter.
Funeral services will be held, with social distancing in place at 11:00AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church , 1106 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC 28112.
During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the McWhorter Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service Thursday from 10:00AM until 4:00PM to pay your respects to avoid crowds.
Betty was one of five children. She was preceded in death by two wonderful older
brothers, Bill Melton and Max Melton, Sr. and her beloved caregiver and friend, Carlton
Tyson. She is survived by her two sisters who adored her and cared for her; Carol
Tyson of Monroe, NC and Pat Jones of Sunset Beach, NC. Betty's "adopted
grandchildren," Leah and Logan Boggs and Brody and Cole Tyson, lovingly gave her
the nickname, "BB." BB adored and loved all of her many nieces and nephews who she
was very close to.
After graduating from Prospect High School and Kings Business College, Betty became
a librarian for Prospect Elementary School. Of course, she was known by all as the
owner of the beautiful home decor and gift shop, The Candlewick. For 45 years, BB
was known for her impeccable taste in merchandise but mostly for her friendly, honest
and personal service she gave to her customers. No one that knew BB did not love her.
She drew people to her and was a woman of extreme faith. After losing a child and her
husband and winning a battle with cancer, she never complained or questioned God or
His plan.
Betty and Carlton were lifelong members of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. Betty was
active in her Sunday School class, Women's Ministry and a beloved youth Sunday
School teacher. A void will be left here on earth in her absence.
In lieu of flowers, her family has asked that memorials be sent to:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Leah Beth McWhorter
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Union County
700 West Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, NC 28110.
