Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Kyker) Morton. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center 5505 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-568-0023 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Kyker Morton departed this world for a heavenly reception May 5, 2019. Born March 28, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to Albert and Bessie Kyker, and after many years of family relocations, she and her family called Charlotte and the Derita Community home for 58 years. With her family and friends she got to travel the world, seeing the beauty of God's handiwork in a myriad of places. Betty spent a goodly portion of her life creating her own handiwork, creating simple yet beautiful things to gift away and to adorn her world. Like her mother, she was an accomplished seamstress and she loved decorating and crafting for the holidays. When you visited, you never left empty handed. She was a resilient lady that protected and cherished those she loved and those who needed love, was equally and unashamedly tough and tender, and in her lifetime successfully deciphered the recipe of God's own idea of what fried okra should be, a secret she takes with her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Riley Earl Morton Jr., sons Riley E. Morton III and David Kyker Morton, daughter-in-law Kathy Morton, and sisters Wanda Dunlap and Dortha Lang, and best friends Ruby Little and Peg Mullinax.



She is survived by sons Michael (Debbie), Stephen (Jane), and John Morton, daughter-in-law Hilda Morton, grandchildren Riley IV, Scott (Amy), Gabriel (Gena), Jacob (Carmen), Joseph, and Emily Morton (Paul Smith), Sarah (Beau) Morton-Stubbs, and great grandchildren Ella, Harrison Lee, Oliver, Tallulah, Alex, and Isaac.



She had many friends from Allen Hills Community that enriched her life beyond measure and she constantly felt humbled and indebted for their extraordinary kindnesses. A special thanks to the caring members of Derita Church that extended bounties of love and comfort to Betty throughout her active life and during her physical decline. She loved her Sunday school class, her Tuesday morning breakfast club, and enjoyed being part of the church's wide range of outreach ministries.



The family would also like to thank the staff of The Laurels in Highland Creek for the support and tender care that "Miss Betty / Nana" received during her stay there.



A service of remembrance is scheduled for Friday May 10, 2019 in the sanctuary of Derita Church 2230 Sugar Creek Road West at 1PM with a reception following in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage a memorial made in Betty's honor to Derita Church and/or Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is providing all services and coordination.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close