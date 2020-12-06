Betty Mullikin Stanley
April 12, 1931 - November 26, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Betty Stanley of Charlotte, NC died at Novant Health Matthews on Thanksgiving Day. Betty grew up in Fants Grove and Pendleton SC. She attended Pendleton High School and Anderson College.
While living in Anderson, Betty was a member of First Baptist Church where she served on various committees and taught Sunday School. When she later moved to Charlotte she was a member of First Baptist Church in Matthews where she built strong and lasting friendships. Betty was well known for her giving spirit and her creativity.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton Harvey Mullikin and Lillian Jones Mullikin, siblings; Dorsilla "Dorsey" Mullikin Huff, Clifton Harvey Mullikin Jr. "Peanut", Jack Andrew Mullikin, Ray Herman Mullikin, former husband, Lawrence "Larry" M. Stanley, and several nieces and nephews.
Betty is survived by her son, Lawrence M. Stanley III "Stan" (Denise) of Charlotte, her daughter, Rita Stanley of Charlotte, her grandchildren; Carson Stanley of Charleston, Anna Krepelka (Andrew) of Charleston, Gregory Alexander of Lima, Peru and Grace Hostak of Charlotte, her great-grandson, Leo Krepelka, her one remaining sibling, William T Mullikin "Bill", many nieces and nephews, and friends who loved her like family.
There will be a private interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Anderson, SC. As soon as it is safe for groups to gather inside, the family will schedule Celebration of Life services in Charlotte and Anderson. The family would enjoy receiving messages and stories about Betty. If you would like to share messages with them, please send to: The Family of Betty Stanley, C/O Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 Hwy 81 North, Anderson, SC 29621.
For those who want to make donations in memory of Betty, the family suggests: The Agape Educational Fund, First Baptist Church Matthews, PO Box 248, Matthews, NC 28106-0248; NC Hunger Fund, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina, 2640 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or the charity of your choice
.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com