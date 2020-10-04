Betty O'Brien Fowler Risk, 91 years old, of Sharon Towers and formerly McGinn's Trace Court in Charlotte, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to her Heavenly Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 27, 2020. Born in Chicago on September 11, 1929 she was the only daughter of Frank Joseph and Ora Lee O'Brien.
Nearly 50-year residents of Virginia Beach, Betty alongside her late husband, Lt. Commander Ellwood T. Risk, Jr., retired from their second careers running their Bayshore Enterprises, Inc. business and moved to Charlotte in 2003. Betty having previously worked as the senior Executive Assistant for the Christian Broadcasting Network's Counseling Center (led by Pat Robertson of CBN), also served on the boards of: Choose Life Now, Virginia Beach Crisis Pregnancy Center, Bethany International, SPCA (Society for Prevention and Cruelty to Animals), and Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (working with under-privileged children). Betty was a former recipient of the CBN President's award bestowed by Pat Robertson. She was a member of Kempsville Presbyterian Church, long volunteered with The Princess Anne Woman's Club of Virginia Beach, Thalia Garden Club, Virginia Beach Audubon Society and actively worked with needy adults teaching English as a second language. She faithfully did prison, food, and home visitation service, and worked with at-risk children locally and through World Vision. Her life was one fully devoted to loving service and always giving to others. Further, as an exemplary mother, her caring heart was in constant loving motion fully devoted to supporting her children with church, academic, sporting, scouting, and outreach service activities.
Betty and Woody joined Calvary Church after relocating to Charlotte and were engaged in Prison Ministry, Martha Ministry and Senior Adult Ministry. She will be remembered for her love of all creatures (particularly birds) and flowers and gardening; but Betty will be mostly remembered for her loving gift of thoughtfully giving Jesus' love and joy to countless others.
As our Lord's faithful servant, Betty was truly happiest when she was doing for her family or helping friends and strangers in need. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Woody Risk, and her first husband John Fowler. Surviving are her sons: John Randolph Fowler (wife Emily), of Greenville, SC, James Ronald Fowler, of York, PA, and. William Craig Fowler MD (wife Dr. Amy), of Cary, NC; Granddaughters: Chelsea, Kiah and Tara Fowler; Stepsons: Ellwood Thomas Risk, III, of Los Angeles, CA, and Stephen Matthew Risk (wife Kelly, children Cole and Ava), of Norfolk, VA.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the love, support, and kindness extended to Betty from her dear friends Gwen Carreras-Harris, Claudia & Traian Ciuca, and the kind staff of Calvary Church and her fellow co-members as she persevered through her recent years of declining health.
A Celebration of Life for Betty will take place on Saturday, October 10th, 3pm, at the Calvary Church Chapel, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC 28226 with the burial following at Calvary's Magnolia Memorial Gardens. A Zoom Link for her service will be available at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Church to the address listed above. Please visit the Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home website to share memories and pictures as well as viewing Betty's service via Zoom on Saturday.