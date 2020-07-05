Betty Rose Taylor Blankenship, born May 27, 1932 in Lumberton, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 1, 2020, where she was joyfully greeted with the words "well done my good and faithful servant". She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Blankenship; parents Dennis Taylor and Ava Gertrude Pittman Taylor; brother Julius (Buddy) Taylor; sisters Mattie Bryan, Ava Crump and Hilda Bryan. She is survived by her children: Harry (Lou Ann) Blankenship, Sylvia (Jeffrey) Stallings, Barbara Blankenship, Beth (Brian) McElroy; her grandchildren: Mitch Blankenship, Taylor Blankenship, Drew Frink, Bert Frink, Bernie Blankenship; her great grandchildren Skylar Blankenship and Asher Frink. Additionally, she is survived by her sister Sarah Pearl and husband Sammy Allen; a legion of treasured friendships and church nursery graduates.
Mrs. Blankenship devoted her entire life (time, talent, gifts, and service) to Christ and showed His love to every person she met. She spent many years as church secretary for Southside Baptist Church in Charlotte. As a church member, she worked in several other capacities giving all of her service and talents for the glory of God. When she and her husband moved to Cornelius, they became charter members of Lake Norman Baptist Church, where she continued serving others. Her work took her to The Baptist Book Store/Lifeway where she served God by helping supply churches with material. In her spare time, she read to students providing nurture and mentoring to at risk students. She was the rock of the family raising four children by and large on her own (as Charlie travelled for his job); working, keeping house, making sure the children went to school and church - all while not driving!
A service by the graveside will be at Northlake Memorial Gardens, Huntersville, NC at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with Rev. Joe Lawing officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Brookdale New Hope, Stanley Total Living Center and Hospice of Lincoln County for their loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Barium Springs Home for Children, 128 Burwell Loop, Statesville, NC 28677.
