Betty Rose Neal died on February 20 2019, Age 92, at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living in Gastonia N.C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Rose Neal.
Services will be held Sunday February 24 At the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 110 South Main St. in Mt. Holly N.C. Visitation is at 1PM at the church, services 2PM, graveside service will be at Hillcrest Gardens. See the website at www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com for complete obituary.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019