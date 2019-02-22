Betty Rose Neal (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Betty Rose Neal died on February 20 2019, Age 92, at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living in Gastonia N.C.

Services will be held Sunday February 24 At the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 110 South Main St. in Mt. Holly N.C. Visitation is at 1PM at the church, services 2PM, graveside service will be at Hillcrest Gardens. See the website at www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com for complete obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
