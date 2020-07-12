1/1
Betty Ruth Robinson
1919 - 2020
Betty Ruth Robinson, 101, passed away on July 8, 2020 at Aldersgate Community. She was a resident there since 2005, where she made many friends.

Betty was the daughter of the late Florence and Carl F. Robinson. She was born May 31, 1919 in Charlotte. After graduating from Flora MacDonald College, she had a long career in the business world, retiring after 25 years from the Oasis Shrine Temple.

She was a woman of strong faith. She loved her Lord, her family, and her friends. Betty was an inspiration to all with her enthusiasm for life. She was a 65 year member of The Little Church on the Lane, where she held various offices over the years.

Betty was also preceded in death by her one brother, Carl Robinson, Jr.; sisters, Margaret Sims and Virginia Phillips; and nephew, Carl F. Sims. She is survived by a niece, Patricia Sims; several cousins; and many dear friends. Betty had a special place in her heart for Kim Heath, Chris Nelson, and Linda Black.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Monday, July 13th, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Little Church on the Lane.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
