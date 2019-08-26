Betty Flowers Starnes, 91, passed away on Saturday, August 24 at Stanley Total Living Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Juanita Flowers; loving husband of 67 years Clyde Jackson Starnes; brother Liston Flowers; sisters Barbara Tolen and Addie Vance.
She will be greatly missed by her son Dale Starnes and wife Debra of Lincolnton; daughter Tina Miller and husband Randy of Belmont; grandchildren Melissa Rowe, Clay Starnes, Lauren Wade (husband Taylor) and Amee Hager(husband Jeff); seven great grandchildren; brothers Bert Flowers of Florence, SC Ed Flowers of Portland, OR and Billy Flowers of Charlotte.
The family invites friends to celebrate with them from 1 until 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 27 at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 6701 Pleasant Grove Rd., Chalotte, NC 28216.
Share condolences and view Betty's complete obituary at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 26, 2019