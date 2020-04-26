Betty Stephens White was born August 6, 1931, and changed her residence to a mansion in Heaven on April 20, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC and was preceded in death by her father, James O. Stephens and Mother Beatrice Kirkpatrick Stephens. She recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to Oscar W. White. Betty loved and was loved by her family; she was Mom or Maw Maw to anybody who needed one.
Betty retired from Eckerd Drug Company at Eastland Mall after 25 years of service. She ran an in home day care prior to working for Eckerd. She was an avid baseball fan of the Atlanta Braves and always looked forward to baseball season where she could tell you every name and batting average of every player on the team. She enjoyed talking about baseball with former Atlanta player Grady Little on Sunday mornings at church. Betty was a long time member of Hickory Grove Baptist church and loved her Sunday school class and all the people in her class. She was a member of Eastern Star for many years. She loved shopping, dressing up and was always a diva. Bragging on her family was one of her favorite things to do, everyone she met she told them, I have two children, five grandchildren - 3 nurses, a firefighter, and an engineer and eleven great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, Oscar (Big O); her children, Brenda Walker (CB), Tom White (Donna), Bonus Son John Foster (Linda); her siblings, Ted Stephens (Debbie) and James Stephens (Violet); the apples of her eye, her grandchildren, Tiffany Batchelor (Mark), Andy Walker (Allison), Ashley Walling (Kevin), April Greer (Gary) and Casey White (Angela); and great grandchildren, Caroline, Connor, Chloe Walling Garrison, Caden, Brady Greer, Alex, Austin Walker, Lilly, Thomas and Anna White.
Thank you for praying, bringing food, sending cards, phone calls and letting Betty know she was loved and will be missed. She loved seeing and hearing from you.
In compliance with Governor Cooper's mandate on gatherings of no more than ten people, a Celebration of Life service will held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church when the mandate has been lifted, with Rev. John Harrill and Dr. Joe Brown officiating. McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel is serving the family.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones." (Psalms 116:15)
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020