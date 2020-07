Betty Stephens White changed her residence to a mansion in Heaven on April 20, 2020.A Celebration of Life service will held 2:00 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Rev. John Harrill and Dr. Joe Brown officiating. The family will be available starting at 12:30 pm prior to the service if you wish to speak with them.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com