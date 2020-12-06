Betty Stone Tyser
February 10, 1926 - December 2, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Betty Stone Tyser, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rock Hill, SC. Born February 10, 1926 to Edward Samuel Stone and Daisy Biggers Stone, she was a native of Charlotte. She moved to Assisted Living in SC to be closer to her nieces after living in Charlotte her entire life.
After graduating from Harding High School in 1943, Betty went to work for Ford Motor Company. Betty had a quiet strength and always had a warm welcoming smile. Although a little shy, she loved to have people visit and stay in her home which she shared with her husband, William H. Tyser, who preceded her in death. She was always content, lived life frugally, never wanting anything. Her favorite things were lunch with friends and attending Bible Study. As a Christian lady, she lived her life honoring her Heavenly Father. Betty was a devoted caretaker to her mother, who was crippled from arthritis, and to her terminally ill sisters.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters, Doris Ducker, Caroline Kelly, and Katie Grist. She is survived by her nieces, Doris S. Wilder, Ann D. Johnson, Harriet K. Frazier, and Katherine K. Berrier; along with great-nieces, Beth Francis, Susan Matray, Ashley J. Landrum; and great-nephews, Michael Wilder, Michael Frazier and Daniel Frazier.
Her family thanks Providence Care Hospice and Harbor Chase Assisted Living for the love, care and kindness given to Betty during her time in Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy., Rock Hill, SC 29730, or Harbor Chase Assisted Living, 1611 Constitution Blvd., Rock Hill SC, 29732.
Per Betty's wishes, the family will have a private graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery.
