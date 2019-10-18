Betty Sue Callahan, 85, of Waxhaw died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Jesse Helms Nursing Center in Monroe.
A native of Charlotte, Mrs. Callahan was born to the late Herman F. Prim and Pauline Hopper Prim on December 21, 1933. She is preceded in death by her husband Bernie Edward Callahan, Sr. and by a son Billy F. Callahan.
Mrs. Callahan is survived by her children Bernie Callahan, Jr. (Sharon), Michael L. Callahan (Mary Ann), Curtis Callahan, Timothy A. Callahan (Judy), Billy Callahan, Jr. (Christina), Linda Spencer, Judy Voser (Felix), 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte with the Reverend Ron Helms officiating. Interment will follow in Charlotte Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2019