Miss Betty Sue Presson, 86, formerly of Pennsylvania Avenue passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 am Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Gordon will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm Friday at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel.
Miss Presson was born December 2, 1933 in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Franklin Presson and Gertie Ann Snyder Presson. She was a member of Royal Oaks United Methodist Church, where she was the organist in her earlier years. Betty graduated from Appalachian State with a Teaching degree and later obtained her Master's Degree from UNC in Guidance Counseling. She retired from the Cabarrus County School System where she worked from 1955 to 1993 as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor. She spent the majority of her career at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
Miss Presson is survived by a number of cousins.
Memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 18, 2019