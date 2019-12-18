Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Sue Presson. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 am Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Gordon will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm Friday at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe.



The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel.



Miss Presson was born December 2, 1933 in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Franklin Presson and Gertie Ann Snyder Presson. She was a member of Royal Oaks United Methodist Church, where she was the organist in her earlier years. Betty graduated from Appalachian State with a Teaching degree and later obtained her Master's Degree from UNC in Guidance Counseling. She retired from the Cabarrus County School System where she worked from 1955 to 1993 as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor. She spent the majority of her career at Northwest Cabarrus High School.



Miss Presson is survived by a number of cousins.



Memorials may be sent to the .



Remembrances may be sent to the family online at



Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Presson.

Miss Betty Sue Presson, 86, formerly of Pennsylvania Avenue passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 am Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Gordon will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm Friday at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe.The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel.Miss Presson was born December 2, 1933 in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Franklin Presson and Gertie Ann Snyder Presson. She was a member of Royal Oaks United Methodist Church, where she was the organist in her earlier years. Betty graduated from Appalachian State with a Teaching degree and later obtained her Master's Degree from UNC in Guidance Counseling. She retired from the Cabarrus County School System where she worked from 1955 to 1993 as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor. She spent the majority of her career at Northwest Cabarrus High School.Miss Presson is survived by a number of cousins.Memorials may be sent to the .Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Presson. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations