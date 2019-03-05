Betty Tarleton, 93, of Taylorsville, died March 2, 2019. Born June 5, 1925.
|
Funeral Service: 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Newell Presbyterian Church, Charlotte. Burial at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, Charlotte. Visitation: 11-12:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Adams Funeral Home
307 Main Ave Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828) 632-2291
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2019