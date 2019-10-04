Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Thompson Connell. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cornerstone Baptist Church 8947 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cornerstone Baptist Church 8947 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Scott Thompson Connell, 89, of Mint Hill, NC, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Novant Main. Betty was the loving wife of the late James Lloyd Connell. They had been married 69 years at his death in 2017.



She is survived by her two children, Wanda Connell Parks ("Buz") of Polkton, and Darrell Connell of Mint Hill. Betty is also survived by eight grandchildren: Angela Parks Gibson, Jennifer Parks Henderson, Alison Parks Carroll, Davis Parks, Jeremiah Connell, Aaron Connell Swanson, Caleb Connell, and Hannah Connell. She also is survived by twelve loving great-grandchildren. Each lovingly called her Mawmaw.



Mrs. Connell was born on February 17, 1930, to the late Ernest Clark Thompson and Minnie Cochrane Thompson, both of Mint Hill. She was the ninth of ten children. All of her 4 brothers and 5 sisters preceded her in death. Betty is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She loved and prayed for each of the over the years.



Betty was a life-long resident of Mint Hill, growing up on Thompson Road. She was a graduate of Bain High School, where she played basketball and was a County All-Star forward during her high school years. Mrs. Connell enjoyed sports, cooking, knitting, attending church, and spending time with family and friends.



In her early years she was employed by Mercy Hospital, Charlotte Memorial Hospital (Atrium Health Services, Main), Panda Curtain Company of Charlotte, and Delmar Printing Company of Matthews, where she was a master color separator (Offset Stripper) for all types of color print work.



Mrs. Connell was also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She attended there regularly until her death. She loved her many church friends. As a younger adult, Betty was a regular Bible Study teacher and VBS worker. Her teachings, life, and influence had far-reaching affect on many adults and children. Her passion was visiting and doing for others as long as she was able. She often cooked and carried food to others and enjoyed helping others however she could without recognition or acclaim. When she could no longer serve in those capacities, she managed to give to charities and the food pantries that called her for contributions. Her desire was to always be of service to others. She was a friendly, out-going, and loving woman. Many have characterized her as a Godly, sweet, Christian lady. All those fortunate to have known her were blessed by her sweet disposition, a true reflection of the dedication to her Lord and Savior.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Mrs. Connell on Saturday, October 5, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 8947 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, at 11:00 a.m. A family visitation time will occur at 10:00 prior to the service. Burial services will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill.



At the family's request, part of her life celebration will include a special time for any who would like to share stories of Betty or any experience you remember that have touched you or made you smile. The family asks that you come prepared to share your remembrances of their mother. They may be shared through notes or spontaneously.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International for the sharing of Bibles around the World.



