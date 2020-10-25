Betty Threlkeld Haddock, 91, of Charlotte entered life eternal at Southminster Retirement Community on October 18, 2020. Born on October 22, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia,
Betty attended the University of Tennessee; however, she graduated with her degree in Nursing from East Tennessee Baptist Hospital. She was a member of the first graduating class on 1951. Following graduation, she pursued her graduate studies at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, specializing in surgical nursing. Then, she moved to Atlanta and began her career working and teaching at Emory Hospital.
While working in Atlanta, Betty went on a blind date with Paul Fairclough Haddock Jr. She and Paul were married in the year 1955, settling in his hometown of Charlotte, NC.
Betty spent over 25 years as the Director of the Surgical Technology Program at Presbyterian Hospital (now Novant Health). She led the development of the curriculum and ensured the program achieved its accreditation.
Following her retirement in 1992, Betty continued as an educator by serving as an advisor to the Carolina College of Health Sciences at Carolina Health Care System (now Atrium Health). She became actively involved at The Dowd YMCA, serving on their board of trustees, being a tireless fundraiser, and champion of the Y. She received the Spirit, Mind and Body Award in 1999..
Betty and her family were long time members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She made many friends there throughout the years, and especially enjoyed being a youth advisor as well as attending family conferences at Montreat.
In 2008, Betty settled at Southminster Retirement Community in Charlotte, developing new friendships there.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Paul and her youngest son, David Webster Haddock. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Louise (Betty Lou) Brundick (Sterling) of Charlotte, her son Paul Fairclough Haddock III (Teri) of Charlotte, and son John Edward (Jack) Haddock Sr. (Marcia) of Davidson. Betty is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Paul Fairclough (Kip) Haddock IV, George Thomas Haddock (Emily), Charles Louis Haddock, John Edward Haddock Jr., Meredith Caroline Haddock, John Norman Sterling Brundick, Grace Elizabeth Galina Brundick, and William Sterling Alexei Brundick.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Embrace Health Care Center for their love and kindness throughout the last several years, as both caretakers, and loving friends to their "Nurse Betty.
Due to the current circumstances of COVID - 19, the burial at Elmwood Cemetery was private and is being arranged by Kenneth W. Poe Funeral Services. Donations in her memory may be made to The Dowd YMCA (www.ymcacharlotte.org
,) or The Southminster Foundation (www.southminster.org
.)