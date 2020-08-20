Bettye Cullen Hutchison of Matthews, NC went to be with her God August 17, 2020. Mrs. Hutchison was born on November 5, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Cullen and Sarah Omer Cullen.
Growing up, she lived in Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Greensboro and Burlington, but she considered Charlotte to be her home town. She graduated from Myers Park High School, Pfieiffer University (BA) and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (M.Ed.) After living for several years in Concord, Asheville, and Atlanta, she and her husband had resided in Charlotte since 1971, and they moved to Matthews in 2017. She was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and a Stephen Minister and Leader. Mrs. Hutchison retired from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in 2004 after 27 years of service. The final fifteen years of her career were spent as assistant principal at Pineville Elementary School. She loved her family, tradition, reading, going out to lunch and playing bridge.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchison was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Cullen Arrington and one sister-in-law, Sue Cullen. Survivors include her husband, Rodney G. Hutchison, two sons, Timothy G. Hutchison of Birmingham, Alabama and CMDR Todd E. Hutchison and wife Stephanie of Washington, DC, as well as four granddaughters; Peyton, Katie, Mackenzie, and Grace Hutchison. In addition, she is survived by her brother, John Cullen of Austin, TX, her sister-in-law, three nieces, one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service is planned for Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to restrictions by the virus, only immediate family and specific guests will be invited to attend.
Memorials may be made to the Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
JB Tallent Funeral Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hutchison.