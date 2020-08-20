1/1
Bettye Cullen Hutchison
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettye Cullen Hutchison of Matthews, NC went to be with her God August 17, 2020. Mrs. Hutchison was born on November 5, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Cullen and Sarah Omer Cullen.

Growing up, she lived in Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Greensboro and Burlington, but she considered Charlotte to be her home town. She graduated from Myers Park High School, Pfieiffer University (BA) and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (M.Ed.) After living for several years in Concord, Asheville, and Atlanta, she and her husband had resided in Charlotte since 1971, and they moved to Matthews in 2017. She was a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and a Stephen Minister and Leader. Mrs. Hutchison retired from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in 2004 after 27 years of service. The final fifteen years of her career were spent as assistant principal at Pineville Elementary School. She loved her family, tradition, reading, going out to lunch and playing bridge.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchison was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Cullen Arrington and one sister-in-law, Sue Cullen. Survivors include her husband, Rodney G. Hutchison, two sons, Timothy G. Hutchison of Birmingham, Alabama and CMDR Todd E. Hutchison and wife Stephanie of Washington, DC, as well as four granddaughters; Peyton, Katie, Mackenzie, and Grace Hutchison. In addition, she is survived by her brother, John Cullen of Austin, TX, her sister-in-law, three nieces, one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service is planned for Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to restrictions by the virus, only immediate family and specific guests will be invited to attend.

Memorials may be made to the Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

JB Tallent Funeral Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hutchison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved