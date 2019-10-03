Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettye (Miller) Reep. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Bettye M. Reep passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 98.



She was born on August 6, 1921 in Chattanooga, TN, the fifth of six girls born to Gertrude Sertel and David Granville Miller.



She is survived by her son, James, Jr., grandson, Travis Reep, and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Reep and Coleman Reep.



She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, James L Reep, Sr, and their daughter Lynda Sue Reep.



She is also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy(George) Patton, Martha(Everett) Sudderth, Juanita(Burdett) Shope, Joanne(James) Vaughn and Nelda(James) Jarvis.



Bettye attended City High School in Chattanooga, TN and the University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. During WWII Bettye enlisted in the Waves, the female branch of the US Navy, and was trained as an aviation mechanic. In the early fifties she moved to Greensboro, NC and began working as a reservationist for Easter Airlines. She continued working for Eastern when she moved in 1956 to Charlotte, NC where she met her husband. Bettye retired from Eastern Airlines on October 1, 1983. During her entire adult life, Bettye thoroughly enjoyed preparing gourmet dishes and hosting dinner parties for family and friends. She was a talented seamstress, and as a young person was an enthusiastic amateur videographer with hidden artistic talents. Bettye was blessed with a large extended family who dearly loved her and her unassuming, gentle manner.



On September 6, 1970 Bettye and her husband joined Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where she will be buried in the church cemetery beside her husband and daughter.



Visitation will be held October 19, 2019 beginning at 11am followed by a service at 1pm in the McEwen Funeral Home- Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209.



Donations in her honor may be made to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society, 4530 Park Road, Suite 230, Charlotte, NC 28209.



