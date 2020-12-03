1/1
Bevelyn Russell
1944 - 2020
Bevelyn Russell
May 30, 1944 - November 30, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Bevelyn "Bev" Poston Russell, 76 of Charlotte died November 30, 2020. She was born in Mooresville on May 30, 1944 to the late Thomas and Nadie Poston. She retired as a cafeteria manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and was also a lifelong beautician.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney, daughter, Tina Ervin, son, Trent Russell and sister Joyce Poston.
Survivors include her children: Belinda Parker and husband Todd of Charles Town, WV, Melinda Wilson and husband Rob of Mt. Holly, Ronda Carmichael and husband Irwin of Charlotte; Melony Ryan and husband Dereck of Huntersville, son, Todd Russell and wife Sheila of Iron Station; brother, Tommy Poston and wife Peggy of Nokesville, VA; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Real Life Church, 15434 Lucia Riverbend Hwy, Stanley, NC 28164 or Asbury U.M.C. 11724 Asbury Chapel Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.
A private celebration of life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 3 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Davis officiating.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
