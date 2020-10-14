Beverly Bunn Michaux (BB), died suddenly on the evening of October 10, 2020. BB was born June 11, 1940 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late James Archibald and Dorothy Alice Bunn. BB graduated from RJ Reynolds High School in 1958; from St. Mary's Junior College in 1960; and from UNC Chapel Hill in 1962 with a degree in Primary Education.
BB met Roy Michaux in 1960 while she was at St. Mary's and he was at UNC. They started their 58 years together when they married in 1962. BB was a loyal and caring wife as she and Roy moved to Durham where he started practicing law and she taught elementary education until they had their first child in 1964.
BB and Roy lived in Durham for 9 years where they formed lifelong friends. BB was terrified to leave Durham but was resolute in supporting Roy continuing his law career in Charlotte with the firm of Perry, Patrick, Farmer, and Michaux whose members helped tremendously with the transition to Charlotte.
She quickly became a Charlottean where she was an active member of First Presbyterian, the Charlotte Jr. League, the Charlotte Assembly and several community organizations. She assisted with her church's congregational meals, led a communicants class for the church youth, participated in Friendship Trays for several years, and helped run the soup kitchen at the Salvation Army facility which was later relocated to the Urban Ministry on North Tyron Street.
BB was a true and loyal friend to those who knew her. She was always protective of her friends and family. She was very thoughtful and gracious when it came to her friends, family, and neighbors. However, they didn't stand a chance when it came to her two grandsons, who had replaced her husband and her daughters on the priority list.
BB loved laughter, happy times with friends and family and wished to be remembered only in joy. BB is survived by her husband, Roy, whom she faithfully supported; her daughter, Susan Dalton of Telluride, CO; her daughter, Alice Michaux of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her grandsons, James Schacht and Reed Schacht; her brother, James Bunn of Winston-Salem; and nieces, Kimbrel Morris of Charlotte, Jane Saunders of Piedmont, CA, and Beth Euphorbia of Greensboro.
A private family service will be held at First Presbyterian on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, she has requested that any contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Television Services, 200 East Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28202; to the Roof Above (formally Urban Ministry) 945 North College St., Charlotte, NC 28206; or to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38101.
To livestream the service please go to: firstpres-Charlotte.org/funerals/
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
