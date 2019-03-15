Beverly Combs (1967 - 2019)
Beverly McRae Combs, 51, of Charlotte, NC, died Mar 7, 2019, at her home . Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home given the privilege of caring for the family. Visitation will be Friday, Mar 15, from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 2 PM at Ranch Road Church of God, 1601 Ranch Road, Charlotte, NC 28208. For full details and to share memories, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 15, 2019
