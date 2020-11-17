1/
Beverly Millick
1926 - 2020
Beverly Millick
October 19, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Beverly Stewart Millick was born to Henry and Bessie Stewart in Wheeling, WV. Beverly lived in Cincinnati, OH before coming to Charlotte in 1972. She was of the Episcopal faith. She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. She taught in the Cincinnati Public Schools and in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. She is survived by her children, Deborah Matre of Cincinnati, OH, Marcia Waite of Fort Thomas, KY, and Jeffrey Millick of Denver, NC. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made online to Special Olympics or National MS Society.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 17, 2020.
