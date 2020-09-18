Beverly Shuford White, 81, of Hickory NC, passed away at Abernethy Laurels in Newton NC, on September 16, 2020.
Born April 9, 1939 in Winston-Salem NC, she was the daughter of Robin Fraley Shuford and Dr. Jacob Harrison Shuford, Jr. She received the nickname "Bunny" because she was born on Easter Sunday. Bunny attended the Hickory Public Schools and graduated in 1960 from Lenoir Rhyne College with a BA in Early Childhood Education. She later received her Masters and Educational Specialist degrees from Appalachian State University.
From 1960 to 1982, Bunny served the Hickory Public Schools as a teacher at Oakwood, Highland, and Viewmont Elementary schools. She was a principal at W.M. Jenkins and Southwest Elementary Schools from 1982 to 1998.
Possessing a strong belief that all children can learn and that learning is a lifelong process, she provided leadership in her schools' participation in advanced trends and educational innovations. During her 38 year career, she received many state and local recognitions including the Wachovia NC Principal of the Year. Bunny influenced many students and teachers and took great joy in following their lives and careers.
Locally, Bunny served as a long time Meals on Wheels volunteer and was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ. Bunny loved travel and highlights were the special trips she took with her three grandsons to Africa, Alaska, the Ecuador rainforest and GalÃ¡pagos Islands. She loved time spent in her beautiful backyard and vegetable garden. The family has special memories of annual beach vacations.
Memorials may be made to the United Church Homes and Services (UCHS) Foundation at 100 Leonard Ave, Newton NC 28658 or to a charity of one's choice
.
Due to COVID restrictions, Bunny's wonderful legacy will be celebrated at a later date.
Bass Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Bunny White and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
.