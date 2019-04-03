B.G. "Woody" Woodham Jr., husband of the late Joan Morrison Woodham, passed away March 22, 2019 in Columbus, NC. Born September 2, 1927 in Newberry, SC, he was the son of the late B.G. Woodham Sr. and Margaret Evans Woodham. He is survived by daughter Barbara Lochen (Stephen) of Scottsdale, AZ; son Douglas Woodham (Dalya Inhaber) of New York, NY; sister Nan Alexander (Glynn) Georgetown, SC; cousin Dettie Piper (Carl) of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Abigail, Elizabeth and Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Tryon Estates Chapel at Tryon Estates, 617 Laurel Lake Dr., Columbus, NC 28722.
A reception will immediately follow the service.
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 3, 2019