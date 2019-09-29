Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Jones Jr.. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Jones Jr., 74, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 at home. He was born on September 6, 1945, to the late William and Virginia Woods Jones and considered himself a native Charlottean.



Bill was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Navy and was honorably discharged on September 27, 1976; he served on the USS Kearsarge. Following Bill's military service he began his over 40 year entrepreneurial career in computer technology, he was currently employed by Wells Fargo. Bill was the founder of the Enterprise Developers Guild.



Bill enjoyed fine cigars with his good friends at McCranie's and was a property owner in Lynchburg, TN.



Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was very faithful to the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.



Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Jones; children, Jason Jones (Sharon), Bonni Lee (George) and Jonathan Jones (Stefania). Grandchildren, Katie Williams, Daniel Jones, Connor Herndon, Melissa Wray, Daniel Lee, Rachel Lee, Hannah Lee, Jacob Lee and Joshua Lee, and 4 great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service, Pineville Chapel. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Bethany ARP Church, 1400 SC-161 Clover, SC 29710 . A burial with military honors will follow.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany ARP Church.



Online condolences may be made at

Bill Jones Jr., 74, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 at home. He was born on September 6, 1945, to the late William and Virginia Woods Jones and considered himself a native Charlottean.Bill was a Vietnam Veteran of the US Navy and was honorably discharged on September 27, 1976; he served on the USS Kearsarge. Following Bill's military service he began his over 40 year entrepreneurial career in computer technology, he was currently employed by Wells Fargo. Bill was the founder of the Enterprise Developers Guild.Bill enjoyed fine cigars with his good friends at McCranie's and was a property owner in Lynchburg, TN.Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was very faithful to the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Jones; children, Jason Jones (Sharon), Bonni Lee (George) and Jonathan Jones (Stefania). Grandchildren, Katie Williams, Daniel Jones, Connor Herndon, Melissa Wray, Daniel Lee, Rachel Lee, Hannah Lee, Jacob Lee and Joshua Lee, and 4 great grandchildren.A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service, Pineville Chapel. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Bethany ARP Church, 1400 SC-161 Clover, SC 29710 . A burial with military honors will follow.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethany ARP Church.Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close