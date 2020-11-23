Bill Mitchener
June 19, 1948 - November 21, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - William "Bill" James Mitchener went peacefully home to the Lord on November 21, 2020 after winning a long-fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born on June 19, 1948 to parents John and Nancy, Bill embraced his role as the youngest sibling to his brothers, John and Joe. Growing up in Edenton off the North Carolina coast, Bill loved cane-fishing with his brothers and catching double-feature westerns at the movie theater. The latest in generations of Mitchener and Pike pharmacists, Bill grew up in the family business, learning to talk to anybody and everybody while delivering orders and manning the soda fountain at Mitchener's Pharmacy. Bill's love of sports and athletics blossomed at John Holmes high school as number 35 on the Aces' football team – known as "The Toe," Bill was so proud to be a part of their undefeated season. Bill set forth to God's country, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he proudly took the field as a Tarheel football player, chowed down regularly at the Rathskeller, and loaded his schedule with history classes before graduating from UNC's school of pharmacy in 1972.
As a N.C. community pharmacist, Bill spent his career caring for patients in Charlotte, providing thoughtful attention and compassion that went above and beyond his calling. Bill's love for all things football, battlefield history and patient care could only be surpassed by his love for his family and Jesus Christ. Married to the love of his life, Susan, for more than 30 years, Bill treasured every minute of their lives together, filled with much love and laughter. Father to sons, Garrett and Adam and daughter, Allison, Bill loved his children dearly and cheered them on at graduations, band and piano concerts, boy scouts, dance recitals, plays and softball games. He beamed with love and pride for his grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew. Memories of Panthers football games, family game and movie nights, vacations road tripping and trekking to Civil War battlefields became regular fodder for his storytelling, and he always had a story to tell. As a longtime member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC, Bill shared his love of Christ with his community, serving as a deacon and volunteer for many years.
Predeceased by his parents, John A. and Nancy Pike Mitchener and his beloved grandmother, Sally Leora Miller Pike, Bill leaves behind wife, Susan Blackburn Carroll Mitchener; children, Garrett Mitchener, Adam Carroll (Amy) and Allison Emery (Brent); grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew Carroll; brothers, John Mitchener (Ginette) and Joe Mitchener (Harriett); and a host of beloved cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Though we find comfort knowing that Bill is now with his Lord, we will miss his big blue eyes and mischievous smile, his whistles and songs around the house, his Southern charm and tidewater accent, his questionably-matched outfits, his mastery of movie, TV and sports trivia, his love of auctions and antique junk stores, his ceaseless creativity and of course, his hugs.
We will celebrate his life (with social distancing and masks) on Tuesday, November 24 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM and service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 1571 S. Anderson Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Greene Funeral Home is assisting the Mitchener family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
