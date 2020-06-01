Billie Ann (Foulks) Grant
1942 - 2020
Billie Ann Foulks Grant, 78, of Charlotte, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Iredell County to the late Hubert F. Foulks and Eunice Caywood Foulks.

Billie was a graduate of Scotts High School and was a member of Mountain Island Church of Christ in Charlotte. She had worked in quality control at Caraustar where she retired with 30 + years of service. Billie was a people person and enjoyed life. She enjoyed playing Solitaire and word search puzzles on her tablet, Papa John's pizza, going to the beach, shopping, going out to eat, bird watching from her window, listening to the Bible on tape and reading along, and going to church. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandkids.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Rodney Grant, a daughter, Robin Owen, a granddaughter, Dana Owen and a grandson, Max Owen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mountain Island Church of Christ, 4205 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Charlotte. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, 114 Oakwood Rd. in Statesville.

Memorials may be sent to the donor's choice. Fond memories and online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Lying in State
09:30 AM
Mountain Island Church of Christ,
JUN
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mountain Island Church of Christ
JUN
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
