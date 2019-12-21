Wilma Yarborough "Billie" Berryhill, 85, of Charlotte, died peacefully December 19, 2019. Born in Sanford, she was the daughter of the late Wilma and Phillip Yarborough. After graduating from Lee County High School and UNC Greensboro, Billie moved to Charlotte. There she met James Collins Berryhill, who became her beloved husband in 1958.
Billie was a preschool teacher at Covenant Presbyterian and Myers Park United Methodist churches. She later became a salesperson and manager at Farris Brothers and Kimbrell's furniture stores. At Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, Billie was an elder, choir member, Stephen Minister, blood drive coordinator, and helped establish a Room in the Inn. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Billie loved playing bridge and baking pound cakes for friends. A talented seamstress, her creations included her wedding dress, which she redesigned for her daughter's wedding. She was an avid gardener who made glorious flower arrangements. She was a wonderful mother, adored her grandchildren, and was a devoted caretaker for her husband.
Billie was preceded in death by her stepmother, Edna Earl Yarborough; two brothers, Rufus and Phil Yarborough; and a sister, Mary Bridgers. Survivors include her husband, James; daughter Carol Huss and husband, Mike, of Mint Hill; son Joseph Berryhill and wife, Kristie Puster, of Barrington, RI; four grandchildren, Katherine and Julia Berryhill, and Kelsey and Justin Huss and wife, Sarah; brother Carol Yarborough; and sister Janet Kelly.
Her memorial service will be at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, 8801 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28210 Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3 pm with a reception afterward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church.
For the full obituary, go to www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 21, 2019