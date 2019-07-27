Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie C. Metcalf. View Sign Service Information Crowe's Mortuary 118 College Ave Rutherfordton , NC 28139 (828)-286-2304 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Spencer Baptist Church 187 North Oak Street Spindale , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Billie C. Metcalf, a resident of Salt Lake City Utah, passed peacefully from this life March 23rd with a smile and one last deep breath. Bill lived most of his life in Western North Carolina, as Bill always described his home, and swore he'd never leave, in fact saying we'd have to drag his dead body out with his boots on. However due to illness Bill needed care and moved to Florida and then Utah to be close to family. He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Margie Fay Nanney Metcalf, a brother Mike Metcalf, his son Rowan C. Metcalf (Barbara),daughter, Jennifer Metcalf Elder (John), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, wonderful cousins, and many dear friends. Bill was born and raised in Spindale, North Carolina attending the local public schools there. After one year at NC State University, Bill enlisted in the army and served as an enlisted man until he finished Officers Training School (OCS). He served 3 years rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He then continued to serve in the Army Reserves for several years afterwards. After Bill's stint in the Army he received his BS from Wofford College and his Masters from Appalachian State College. He started his teaching career at Green Creek High School. From there Bill became head coach and teacher at Tryon High School. In 1961 Bill was offered the position of principal at Polk Central High School and remained there until 1967. Bill moved on to become principal at Granite Falls High School , then Granite Falls Middle School. Finally Bill became principal of Dudley Shoals Elementary and stayed there until his retirement. Bill loved his students and helped them any way he could, helping many young people with moving on to college after finishing high school. During his life Bill participated in many community organizations, serving as President in The Lions Club and Rotary Club. Bill's hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening; however, training beagles was his favorite pastime even raising one up to be a North Carolina State Champion. A celebration of life will be held 1 PM Saturday August 10, 2019 at Spencer Baptist Church 187 North Oak Street Spindale, NC 28160. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center. In lieu of flowers please donate to Spencer Baptist Church or Smile Train. Online condolences may be made at

Billie C. Metcalf, a resident of Salt Lake City Utah, passed peacefully from this life March 23rd with a smile and one last deep breath. Bill lived most of his life in Western North Carolina, as Bill always described his home, and swore he'd never leave, in fact saying we'd have to drag his dead body out with his boots on. However due to illness Bill needed care and moved to Florida and then Utah to be close to family. He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Margie Fay Nanney Metcalf, a brother Mike Metcalf, his son Rowan C. Metcalf (Barbara),daughter, Jennifer Metcalf Elder (John), five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, wonderful cousins, and many dear friends. Bill was born and raised in Spindale, North Carolina attending the local public schools there. After one year at NC State University, Bill enlisted in the army and served as an enlisted man until he finished Officers Training School (OCS). He served 3 years rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He then continued to serve in the Army Reserves for several years afterwards. After Bill's stint in the Army he received his BS from Wofford College and his Masters from Appalachian State College. He started his teaching career at Green Creek High School. From there Bill became head coach and teacher at Tryon High School. In 1961 Bill was offered the position of principal at Polk Central High School and remained there until 1967. Bill moved on to become principal at Granite Falls High School , then Granite Falls Middle School. Finally Bill became principal of Dudley Shoals Elementary and stayed there until his retirement. Bill loved his students and helped them any way he could, helping many young people with moving on to college after finishing high school. During his life Bill participated in many community organizations, serving as President in The Lions Club and Rotary Club. Bill's hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening; however, training beagles was his favorite pastime even raising one up to be a North Carolina State Champion. A celebration of life will be held 1 PM Saturday August 10, 2019 at Spencer Baptist Church 187 North Oak Street Spindale, NC 28160. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center. In lieu of flowers please donate to Spencer Baptist Church or Smile Train. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com . Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Billie Metcalf. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close