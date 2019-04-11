Billie Edward Black

  • "You definitely always showed me so much love. You and my..."
    - Tara Jordan
  • "Mr. Bill you was always so NICE I'm going to miss my visits..."
    - Mary Williams
  • "My sweet brother, you're resting in the arms of our..."
    - Dolores Black Richards
  • "To my loving brother, I'm already missing our daily phone..."
    - Dolores Black Richards

Mr. Billie Edward Black, 88 of Charlotte, passed away on April 4, 2019 at Levine & Dickson-Aldersgate. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019 at New Birth Charlotte Empowerment Church, 1800 Brewton Drive, Charlotte. Visitation from 11:00 a.m to 12 noon. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 11, 2019
