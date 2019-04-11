Mr. Billie Edward Black, 88 of Charlotte, passed away on April 4, 2019 at Levine & Dickson-Aldersgate. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019 at New Birth Charlotte Empowerment Church, 1800 Brewton Drive, Charlotte. Visitation from 11:00 a.m to 12 noon. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 11, 2019