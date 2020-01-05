Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BIllie Gray Lassiter. View Sign Service Information Troutman Funeral Home 345 North Main Street Troutman , NC 28166 (704)-528-4106 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Troutman Funeral Home 345 North Main Street Troutman , NC 28166 View Map Visitation Following Services Broad Street United Methodist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Broad Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Billie T. Lassiter "Billie Gray", 80, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her home.



Billie Gray was born to the late Grayson Columbus Thomas and Dora Johnson Thomas on December 10, 1939 in Burlington, NC. She was a 1958 graduate of Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, where she backed the Bulldogs as a member of the Varsity Cheerleading squad. She went on to graduate from Watts School of Nursing in Durham, NC in 1961.



On May 27, 1962, Billie Gray married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Michael Lassiter, who preceded her in death on October 9, 2012. Early in their marriage, she worked as a registered nurse at Blowing Rock Hospital and the UNC Chapel Hill Infirmary while Mike finished his law degree. For nearly 60 years, she selflessly cared for her family while perfecting the art of homemaking in every way, especially her famous pound cake and sweet tea recipes.



Billie Gray was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church of Statesville and a dedicated volunteer with Meals On Wheels of Iredell County.



A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Billie Gray's proudest accomplishments and greatest joys were her four children and 11 grandchildren, who all lovingly called her "Grammy". She was an avid reader, fierce bridge player, smooth shagger and played the piano beautifully. She particularly treasured time spent with friends ("The Pigs") and family at Pawleys Island.



She is survived by four children, T. Michael Lassiter, Jr. (Kate) of Davidson, NC, Sydney L. Lowe (James) of Raleigh, NC, Laura L. Kriofske (Kris) of Winston-Salem, NC, Sarah L. Mason (Matt) of Winston-Salem, NC; 11 grandchildren, Grace, Erin and Michael Lassiter III, Grayson, Charlotte and Lucy Lowe, Isabel, Anna and Scarlett Kriofske and Billie Gray and Jake Mason; her sister, Barbara T. Harris of Greenville, SC and a number of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 11th at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends Friday, January 10th 4-6:00 pm at the home and Saturday following the service at the church.



Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Iredell County, Broad Street United Methodist Church or . Online condolences may be made to the family at



Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Billie Gray Lassiter.

