Billie Carol Dudley Catherwood Hoffman MOORESVILLE - Billie went to be with the Lord on April 5th, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family. Billie's childhood was spent in Pineville before living in both New Jersey and Chicago. She returned to the Charlotte area to be closer to family. Billie's passions were being with her family and grandchildren and great granddaughter Madeline. She travelled extensively all over the world and loved family beach trips with all the kids. Billie worked for many years in medical management and then began a long and successful real estate career. She was the owner of Realty World Lake Norman Properties until 2009 when she retired. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time at home with her beloved Ed and her grandchildren, friends, and family. She was very involved in her church, especially Bible school and programs for the children. She sang in the choir for over 35 years. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Carrie Dudley of Pineville, her husband Ed Hoffman, brothers Ricky Dudley and Butch Dudley and ex-husband Bob Catherwood with whom she remained good friends. Billie is survived by her sister, Mary Dudley of Mooresville, son Christopher Catherwood and wife Laura of Concord, and daughter Kelly Catherwood Hudson and husband Joe of Concord. Billie's passions were her grandchildren, Lauren Hudson of Concord, Kelsey Hayes and Josh of Winston-Salem, Avery Catherwood of Greensboro, Maggie Catherwood of Asheville, Marina Ruff of Boone, Brittany Richardson and Sean of Concord, and her beloved great granddaughter Madeline Catherwood Hudson of Concord. Please send memorials for Billie to Lakeside Fellowship Church (for children's programs) at 381 Williamson Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.There will be a celebration of Billie's life at a later date.

