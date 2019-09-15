Billie Hoffman Hathcock, 89, went to be with her Lord on September 14, 2019. Born June 16, 1930, parents were John Herbert and Dorothy Arrowood Hensley. Billie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Baxter Hoffman; her husband of 9 years, Carl Hathcock; Stillborn daughter, Virginia Ann Hoffman. She is survived by her sons, Randy Hoffman (Marsha), Dennis Hoffman (Nancy), step-son C.D.(Don) Hathcock (Moss). Grandson, Greg Hoffman (Lauren). Step-Grandchildren- Beth Hawley, Christopher Hathcock (Carmen), Josh Schoer (Susan), Ben Schoer (Kam). 2 Great-grands- Luke and Levi Hoffman, 4 step-Great grands- Preston and Cardon Hawley, Aaron and Eva Schoer. She graduated Salutatorian from Barnardsville High School in 1947 and continued her education at Cecils Business College and Kings Business School. She worked for over 33 years as an administrative assistant for several local businesses. Billie loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, friends and loved ones. She was a member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church since 1953, where she served her Lord in many capacities. She taught the Ladies Bible Class for many years and enjoyed singing in the Gospel Choir. She loved studying scripture.
Billie enjoyed crafting, painting, gardening, birdwatching and her doggie friend, Buffy. We are grateful to her many friends, family, doctors and caregivers that have offered care and encouragement. Services will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Road, Charlotte, 28214. Visitation from 10am-11am Funeral Service 11am , Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery West. Memorial donations may be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Family is being served by Forest Lawn West Funeral Service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 15, 2019