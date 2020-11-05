Billie Jane "BJ" Pegram
August 22, 1940 - November 3, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Billie Jane "BJ" Pegram, 80, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 3, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Billie was born on August 22, 1940 to Levi and Charlotte Eudy in Albemarle, NC. After graduating from High School, she moved to Charlotte and attended Kings Business College. After graduating, she worked as a medical transcriptionist at the Doctors' Building. Then, went on to be a Medical Assistant to Dr. Raby in Charlotte.
When Billie had her twin daughters, Jill and Amy, she decided to dedicate her life to being a wonderful mother.
Billie loved to play tennis, read, and cook. She also loved all animals, especially cats.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Larry Eudy, and her daughters Jill and Amy. She is also survived by, because they were very involved in her life: her cousin Johnny Lowder, his wife Marie and their children Sean, Brandy and Charla.
"We also would like to thank the dedicated staff at Accordius Health who took such wonderful care of her in the last years of her life."
A graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com
.