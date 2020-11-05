1/1
Billie Jane "Bj" Pegram
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Jane "BJ" Pegram
August 22, 1940 - November 3, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Billie Jane "BJ" Pegram, 80, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 3, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Billie was born on August 22, 1940 to Levi and Charlotte Eudy in Albemarle, NC. After graduating from High School, she moved to Charlotte and attended Kings Business College. After graduating, she worked as a medical transcriptionist at the Doctors' Building. Then, went on to be a Medical Assistant to Dr. Raby in Charlotte.
When Billie had her twin daughters, Jill and Amy, she decided to dedicate her life to being a wonderful mother.
Billie loved to play tennis, read, and cook. She also loved all animals, especially cats.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Larry Eudy, and her daughters Jill and Amy. She is also survived by, because they were very involved in her life: her cousin Johnny Lowder, his wife Marie and their children Sean, Brandy and Charla.
"We also would like to thank the dedicated staff at Accordius Health who took such wonderful care of her in the last years of her life."
A graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved