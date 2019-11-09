Billie Whiteside Jones, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born in Green Creek, SC, daughter of the late Ruth Whiteside. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas Allen Jones and Kevin Paul Jones; her brother, Jerry Whiteside; and her son-in-law, Kent Morris. She enjoyed sports but was especially fond of Golfing. She graduated from Green Creek High School where she was a star basketball player. She was a member of Pine Island Country Club. Ms. Jones was an incredible mother who loved her family dearly and cherished her time with her one and only grandson. She is survived by her daughters, Alisa Harrison (Jack), Cynthia Morris and Kimberley Jones (fiance' David Moss); her beloved grandson, Alex Harrison; her sister-in-law, Rachel Whiteside; her niece, Tolya Turner and her nephew, Randy Whiteside. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ms. Jones will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be expressed to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 9, 2019