Billie Ray Ellerbe . Esq
1954 - 2020
Bille Ray Ellerbe, Esq., 66 of Charlotte, NC died May 11, 2020. Born in Richmond Co., NC to the late Raymond, Jr. and Veatrice Medley Ellerbe. He was a graduate of Ellerbe High School, UNC-Chapel Hill and NCCU Law School. He practiced Law for forty years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack and William. He is survived by his daughters, LaTannia and Jessica, Step-daughter, Nicole Malachi; sister Doreen Bowden (Ricky); brothers, Raymond, III (Beulah), Gary, John (Anita) and Taylor and a host of relatives and friends. A Visitation will be held 2pm to 6pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home & Cremations, 2529 NC Hwy. 109 S., MT. Gilead, NC. A Memorial Service will be held in Charlotte, NC at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.harrisfuneralsandcremations.com

Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
601 Winchester Ave
Monroe, NC 28110
(704) 289-4243
