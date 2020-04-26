Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Dan "Bill" Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Dan "Bill" Bailey, 92, passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020 of natural causes. Born on September 30, 1927 in Kershaw, South Carolina, he was the son of Bessie Floyd and Ernest Jackson Bailey. Bill was a proud graduate of Clemson University, from which he earned an electrical engineering degree in 1950. During and after his college years, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps in both World War II and the Korean War. Following his military service, Bill worked at Southern Bell/Bell South/AT&T for more than 40 years until his retirement in 1991. Bill had a gift for connecting with people, made everyone feel special and leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love.



Bill was a Life Deacon at First Baptist Church, where he served in many roles including teaching Youth Sunday School. He was loved by both youth and adults due to his affable personality, his quick wit and his abiding faith in the Lord. He also served in his community as an active member of Civitan Club, a board member of the Carolinas Memory Fund, an active member of the Telephone Pioneers and a volunteer for many organizations including the Red Cross and Boy Scouts of America. Bill was an avid fan of Clemson athletics and never missed the chance to watch his Tigers compete during the football and basketball seasons.



Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Martha Maurice Bailey. Bill and Martha were married at First Baptist Church in 1962. They lived in the same SouthPark home for the last 54 years where they raised their children and were active in the neighborhood. As Bill's health declined in recent years, Martha provided him with extraordinary levels of love, care and companionship.



Bill also is survived by two of his children, Brian Bailey (Dianne) of Charlotte, NC, and Dana Bailey of Marietta, GA; son-in-law Jerel Law of Huntersville, NC; five grandchildren, Katherine Bailey, Bradley Bailey, Bailey Law, Christopher Law and Luke Law; and many beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his five siblings, Reba Little, Roberta Van Riper, Sylvia Worthington, Ernestine Gold and Kent Bailey. He also was preceded in death by two of his children William Christopher Bailey and Susan Bailey Law.



Bill's family wishes to express gratitude to those who have provided him with care and support in recent years. A private burial will be held for the family, and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Charlotte chapter of either the or, in celebration of Bill's daughter Susan's life, Susan G. Komen.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





