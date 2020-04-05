Billy Edgar Holcomb Jr.

Billy Edgar Holcomb Jr., passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. He was born in Jonesville, NC, son of the late Billy and Marvene Nance Holcomb. He was a long haul truck driver for Winn Dixie for many years. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of over 33 years Deborah Holcomb. A brother Micky Paul Holcomb of Jonesville, NC.

Due to the current restrictions, a service will be held at a later date in Jonesville.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020
