Billy Edgar Holcomb Jr., passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. He was born in Jonesville, NC, son of the late Billy and Marvene Nance Holcomb. He was a long haul truck driver for Winn Dixie for many years. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of over 33 years Deborah Holcomb. A brother Micky Paul Holcomb of Jonesville, NC.
Due to the current restrictions, a service will be held at a later date in Jonesville.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Holcombe family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020