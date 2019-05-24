Billy Hugh Mull "Bill", age 88 of Forney Hill Road in Denver, died on May 22, 2019.



A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Denver United Methodist Church, 3910 N. Highway 16 Business, with Rev. Steve Autrey officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:45 until 3:45.



Mr. Mull was born March 27 1931, in Morganton, NC, to the late Odes and Vera Mull. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Gaynell Mull Brittain of Greensboro.



He was a veteran of the United States Army, graduate of Appalachian State, long-time member of Denver United Methodist Church, Denver Masonic Lodge, and the Denver Fire Department. He retired from Denver Furniture Center. He loved the game of golf.



Mr. Mull is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Little Mull of the home; one daughter, Misty Mull Templeton, and husband Gray, of Tulsa, OK; one son, Marty Mull of Denver; three grandchildren, Caroline Templeton of Indian Trail, McKenzie Mull of Huntersville, and Drew Templeton of Tulsa, OK; nieces, nephews, and a brother he never had, Henry Maiers, and wife Dot, of Charleston, SC.



Memorials may be made to Denver United Methodist Church, PO Box 661, Denver, NC 28037.



Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Mull family.

