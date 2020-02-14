Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland 708 W. McGregor Street Pageland , SC 29728 (843)-672-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Billy Lee Hicks, Sr., 69, of Easley SC, formerly of Pageland, SC passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home. Mr. Billy Hicks was born on October 25, 1950 in Monroe, North Carolina to the late Charles Lee Hicks and Betty Funderburk Hicks. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Lear; baby brother; niece, Sharon "Sissy" Nicholson, and grandson, James Hicks. Mr. Hicks was a Senior Maintenance Support Tech for Duke Energy, where he retired from on July 31, 2018. He was a Mason. He was a member of High Point Baptist Church in Pageland, SC and Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, SC. Mr. Hicks loved to grill, cook, and play golf. He loved to travel, especially to the beach. After retirement from Duke Energy, he was the owner of Hicks Electric Company. In his spare time, he liked to watch two of his favorite TV shows, Matlock and Perry Mason. Mr. Hicks was survived by his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Plyler Hicks of Easley, SC; sons, Billy Hicks Jr. and Bobby Ryan Hicks both of Pageland, SC; daughters, Alisha Hunter and Katelyn Hunter both of Easley, SC; sister, Margie Bess of Pageland, SC, and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at High Point Baptist Church in the Sanctuary. There will be a Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at High Point Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Coates presiding. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

