Billy Lloyd Davis, 82, of Indian Trail, NC, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019.



Mr. Davis was born May 27, 1936 in Chickasha, Oklahoma.



Mr. Davis is a veteran of Korean Conflict Era, Vietnam Era and Peacetime. He served in the Air Force from Oct. 26, 1954 to June 30, 1977, where he earned several awards and medals for his many successful accomplishments while demonstrating his outstanding proficiency and steadfast devotion to duty. The professional skills and airmanship displayed by Sergeant Davis, in the service of his country, reflect credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.



Bill was a fun loving, kind and caring man, who enjoyed bowling, watching football and basketball, as well as spending time with friends and family.



Mr. Davis was proceeded in death by his parents Johnnie Floyd and Jessie Pearl Davis.



Mr. Davis is survived by his sister Johnnie Davis Hudgens of Texas, his son and wife; Donald W. and Belinda Davis of N.C., 2 daughters, Georgette Davis-Alcocer and husband John, Jacque Davis-Thomas, of CA. , his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.





