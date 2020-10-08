1/1
Billy Lockhart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Lee Lockhart CHARLOTTE - Billy Lee Lockhart, 76, of Charlotte, NC passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Born September 3, 1944, Billy grew up in Charlotte and graduated from York Road High School where upon graduating he enlisted and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps, he worked as an over the road truck driver and eventually, president and owner of his own company Billy L. Lockhart Trucking for a number of years. He served as president of the Crown Men's Club for 47 years and passed away as a full standing member. He is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Lockhart; daughter, Angela M. (Douglas); son, James G. Lockhart; daughter in life, Gia M. (Royster) and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial will take place October 9, 2020, 11am at Middle Street AME Zion Church in Charlotte, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved