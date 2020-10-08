Billy Lockhart

Billy Lee Lockhart CHARLOTTE - Billy Lee Lockhart, 76, of Charlotte, NC passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital. Born September 3, 1944, Billy grew up in Charlotte and graduated from York Road High School where upon graduating he enlisted and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps, he worked as an over the road truck driver and eventually, president and owner of his own company Billy L. Lockhart Trucking for a number of years. He served as president of the Crown Men's Club for 47 years and passed away as a full standing member. He is survived by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Lockhart; daughter, Angela M. (Douglas); son, James G. Lockhart; daughter in life, Gia M. (Royster) and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial will take place October 9, 2020, 11am at Middle Street AME Zion Church in Charlotte, NC.



