Billy Ray Pigg CHARLOTTE - Billy Ray Pigg, 81, of Charlotte passed away at home on October 29, 2019. Born on May 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Wade Hamilton and Ruth Lowery Pigg. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Randy Allen Pigg and Jerry Hamilton Pigg. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Sylvia Smith Pigg, his son Billy Pigg Jr. (Elizabeth), his sister Sandra Pigg Andrus; sister-in-law Patsy Cottingham Pigg and sister-in-law Jeannie Stroud-Pigg and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill graduated from East Mecklenburg High School. He retired from Pelton and Crane after more than 40 years of service. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, building street rods and flying remote control airplanes. Bill was a member of Charlotte Bowling Assn., Academy of Model Aeronautics, Charlotte Aeromodelers, Po-Boy POP Twisters flying club. He was also a former member of Monroe car club. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 12 noon to 3pm at Charlotte Aeromodelers, McCracken Aerodrome Monroe, NC. From Mint Hill take Hwy. 218 to Hwy. 200, left on Hwy. 200. In 500' turn left at sign McCracken Aerodrome, balloons will be on sign gravel drive. Bring a chair, your appetite and maybe a story to share. A casual good time with friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Pallative Care or Levine Cancer Inst., Charlotte, NC.

