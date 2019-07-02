Bob Rhyne passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born in Charlotte on March 7, 1930 to Nellie Rhyne and Avery Rhyne, Sr. He spent his childhood in Charlotte before attending UNC - Chapel Hill. He and Eleanor Myers Rhyne were married in Charlotte on January 26, 1952.
They had three children, attended St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, then St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Mooresville. The children are Peggy Fulbright (Fred) of Mooresville, Robert Rhyne (Marsha) of Mooresville and Susan Cole (Jeff) of Mooresville. He was much loved by his 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. His parents, wife and sisters (Margaret Moore and Polly Till) preceded him in death.
A service will be held at St. Mark's in Mooresville on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The family will receive friends after the service. A memorial service to follow in Charlotte at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to (donate.lovetotherescue.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019