Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Washam. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Robert (Bob) Washam III, 70, of Huntersville passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Huntersville Oaks.



Bob was a native of Cornelius , NC but lived in Ellenboro NC for 25+ years. He was a member of Drury Dobbins Baptist Church in Ellenboro. He was an employee of Bimbo Bakery in Shelby and especially enjoyed interacting with his customers on the bread truck route. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time and fellowship with his friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Linda York Washam, his parents, Joe and Pauline Washam from Concord NC and his brother-in-law, Randy W Harwell from Cornelius NC.



He is survived by his daughters, Alicia (Lisa) Washam from Charlotte NC and Rebecca Ann Washam from Cherokee NC. As well as his brothers , Steve (Ramona) Washam from Concord NC and Roy (Betsy) Washam from Clinton SC and his sister Beverly W. Harwell from Cornelius NC.



Funeral Service will be on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville NC. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 before the service at James Funeral Home.



The family will also be available in the evening on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the home of Steve Washam 9126 Harris Road Concord NC 28027.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Bob's name to Drury Dobbins Baptist Church 3603 Drury Dobbins Church Road Ellenboro NC 28040 or to Huntersville Oaks Activity Fund 12019 Verhoeff Drive Huntersville NC 28078.



The family would also like to express our deep thanks to the staff at Huntersville Oaks, Davita Dialysis Centers at Old Statesville Road Charlotte NC and Kincey Avenue in Huntersville NC for the excellent care they provided to Bob.



Online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneral





Joseph Robert (Bob) Washam III, 70, of Huntersville passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Huntersville Oaks.Bob was a native of Cornelius , NC but lived in Ellenboro NC for 25+ years. He was a member of Drury Dobbins Baptist Church in Ellenboro. He was an employee of Bimbo Bakery in Shelby and especially enjoyed interacting with his customers on the bread truck route. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time and fellowship with his friends.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Linda York Washam, his parents, Joe and Pauline Washam from Concord NC and his brother-in-law, Randy W Harwell from Cornelius NC.He is survived by his daughters, Alicia (Lisa) Washam from Charlotte NC and Rebecca Ann Washam from Cherokee NC. As well as his brothers , Steve (Ramona) Washam from Concord NC and Roy (Betsy) Washam from Clinton SC and his sister Beverly W. Harwell from Cornelius NC.Funeral Service will be on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville NC. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 before the service at James Funeral Home.The family will also be available in the evening on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the home of Steve Washam 9126 Harris Road Concord NC 28027.In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Bob's name to Drury Dobbins Baptist Church 3603 Drury Dobbins Church Road Ellenboro NC 28040 or to Huntersville Oaks Activity Fund 12019 Verhoeff Drive Huntersville NC 28078.The family would also like to express our deep thanks to the staff at Huntersville Oaks, Davita Dialysis Centers at Old Statesville Road Charlotte NC and Kincey Avenue in Huntersville NC for the excellent care they provided to Bob.Online condolences may be made at www.jamesfuneral homelkn.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close